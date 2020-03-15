Electric Wheel Chair Market Rising Trends, Technology and Demand | CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2025

Global Electric Wheel Chair Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

A motorized wheelchair, power chair, electric wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair (EPW) is a wheelchair that is propelled by means of an electric motor rather than manual power. Electric Wheel Chair is not only used by the people with impairments, but also by those having cardiovascular and asthma based conditions.

The global Electric Wheel Chair market was valued at $1,597 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $4,846 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2025.

North America accounted for around 47% share of the overall market revenue in 2016, owing to high purchasing power, increase in elderly population, and rise in consumer awareness. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.7% from 2019 to 2025.

According to the National Institute of Health and Ageing (NIH), the global population of elderly people (aged 65 and above) will rise to 1.6 billion by 2050. The global electric wheelchairs market is fragmented with both small and large players and other small brands and local non-branded products. The front-wheel drive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Top manufacturers in Electric Wheel Chair Market are: Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Karman Healthcare, Dane Technologies (Levo), Pride Mobility Products, DRIVE MEDICAL, Otto Bock, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS and others.

This report segments the Global Electric Wheel Chair Market on the basis of Types:

Center Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

On the Basis of Application (BOA) the Global Electric Wheel Chair Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Rehab Centers

Sports

Athletics

Regional Analysis For Electric Wheel Chair Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

