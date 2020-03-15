Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

This report studies the Electrically Conductive Adhesives market. An electrically conductive adhesive is a glue that is primarily used for electronics.

The electric conductivity is caused by a component that makes ca. 80% of the total mass of an electrically conductive adhesive. This conductive component is suspended in a sticky component that holds the electrically conductive adhesive together. The particles of the conductive component are in contact to each other and in this way make electric current possible.

Electrically Conductive Adhesives industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, which production volume accounted for more than 47.04% of the total production volume of global Electrically Conductive Adhesives in 2016. Henkel is the world leading manufacturer in global Electrically Conductive Adhesives market with the market share of 13.70%, in terms of revenue, followed by H.B. Fuller, DOW Corning, Panacol-Elosol and 3M.

Compared to 2015, Electrically Conductive Adhesives market managed to increase revenue by 5.32 percent to 1646.41 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 1563.21 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Electrically Conductive Adhesives market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Electrically Conductive Adhesives raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Electrically Conductive Adhesives.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electrically Conductive Adhesives market will register a 1.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1890 million by 2024, from US$ 1720 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electrically Conductive Adhesives business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electrically Conductive Adhesives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Electrically Conductive Adhesives value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Epoxy Based Adhesive

Silicone Based Adhesive

Acrylic Based Adhesive

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive Market

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace Market

Biosciences Market

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt,South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Henkel

B. Fuller

DOW Corning

Panacol-Elosol

3M

Aremco Products

Mereco Technologies

Holland Shielding

G. Chemicals

Masterbond

Kemtron

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electrically Conductive Adhesives consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Electrically Conductive Adhesives market by identifying its various subsegments.

market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Electrically Conductive Adhesives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Electrically Conductive Adhesives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electrically Conductive Adhesives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

