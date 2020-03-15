Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026.

According to a new market report by Research Report Insights titled ‘Electronic Equipment Repair Service – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Outlook, 2018 – 2026,’ the global electronic equipment repair service market is expected to reach US$ 162.39 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026. Europe held a prominent share of the electronic equipment repair service market in 2017.

The adoption of electronic equipment has increased across the region due to continuous innovations and technological advancements in electronic equipment technologies. Electronic equipment such as consumer electronics, home appliances, medical equipment, and industrial equipment require maintenance and servicing to lengthen their life. This is expected to drive the electronic equipment repair service market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in demand for refurbished electronic equipment in developing regions is a major factor that is expected to boost the electronic equipment repair market in the coming years. All these factors are anticipated to drive the electronic equipment repair service market during the forecast period.

However, a shift in consumer behavior toward purchasing new products and poor-quality or duplicate spare parts are expected to hamper the expansion of the electronic equipment repair service market during the forecast period.

The consumer electronics segment is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR as consumers are more likely to repair or refurbish their current devices instead of investing in new equipment. This is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the electronic equipment repair service market in the coming years. Under the consumer electronics segment, the smart phone & mobile phones sub-segment holds a major share of the market, followed by the television and others segments (music players, routers, etc.). Increased dependence of modern day individuals on the Internet in everyday life has created a need for portable connected devices that allow access to the Internet anywhere and everywhere. In that respect, smartphones offer Internet connectivity on-the-go along with the advantages of traditional mobile phones or feature phones. Owing to these factors, the smartphones and mobile phone segment is expected to maintain its market share during the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR as compared to other regions due to increase in urbanization and rise in population during the forecast period. The electronic equipment repair service market in China is expected to be valued at US$ 16.89 Bn by 2026 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. As repair services providers offer a wide range of services, including insurance and warranty for equipment, the electronic equipment repair service market is anticipated to see prominent expansion opportunities in the coming years. Furthermore, service providers offer advanced repair solutions and maintenance services to consumers, which has led to the expansion of the out of warranty segment across different regions.

In terms of end-use, the residential segment held a prominent market share of around 75.36% of the global electronic equipment repair service market in 2017. Government regulations for e-waste management support electronic equipment repairing and recycling activities worldwide. Moreover, rise in adoption of electronic equipment insurance is expected to accelerate the electronic equipment repair service market in the near future. All these factors are expected to drive the overall electronic equipment repair service market between 2018 and 2026.

Companies in the equipment repair service market are focusing on achieving long-term growth through value-added services for customers. The company profiles section of the report include company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. Key players in the electronic equipment repair service market include Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc., uBreakiFix, iCracked, Inc., Moduslink Global Solutions, Mendtronix Inc., The Cableshoppe Inc., Redington Services, Electronix Services, B2X CARE SOLUTIONS GMBH, MicroFirst Gaming Inc., and Global Electronic Services, Inc.

