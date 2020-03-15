Electronic Resistors Market Global – Trends and Forecast (2019 to 2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Electronic Resistors Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A resistor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that implements electrical resistance as a circuit element. In electronic circuits, resistors are used to reduce current flow, adjust signal levels, to divide voltages, bias active elements, and terminate transmission lines, among other uses. High-power resistors that can dissipate many watts of electrical power as heat may be used as part of motor controls, in power distribution systems, or as test loads for generators. Fixed resistors have resistances that only change slightly with temperature, time or operating voltage. Variable resistors can be used to adjust circuit elements (such as a volume control or a lamp dimmer), or as sensing devices for heat, light, humidity, force, or chemical activity.

The market of electronic resistors is elevating due to factors like increasing automation in industrial processed and growing demand for small and compact electronic resistors. Also, these resistors are widely used in applications such as renewable energy sector and smart grids where the control over the flow of electricity is of prime importance.

The factors restraining the growth of electronic resistors market are its limitations of power ratings, voltage levels. Also, some resistor configurations suffer from high inductance and capacitance which limits there usage in specific applications which require low frequency. Such factors hinder the growth of the market.

The global Electronic Resistors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Yageo

VISHAY

Bourns

TT Electronics

ROHM

Viking

Cyntec

Susumu

Panasonic

Samsung

Ohmite

KOA Speer

Crownpoc

TOKEN

TA-I

Walter

Caddock

Segment by Type

Fixed Resistor

Variable Resistors

Segment by Application

Industrial Electricity

Computers and Peripherals

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Commercial Electrical

Household Electrical

Other

