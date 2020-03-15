Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2026: Cogentix Medical, Richard Wolf, Olympus, KARL STORZ, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Stryker, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Hoya, CONMED, Cook Medical and B. Braun

Global endoscopy devices market is valued USD 25.8 Billion in 2017 and is projected is to exhibit 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 43.3 Billion by 2026. The market is driven by increasing numeral of hospitals and increasing hospital investments in particularly in endoscopy facilities.

Endoscopy Devices is a lighted, medical device, which is widely use to execute diagnostic analysis and therapeutic interventions inside the hollow cavities and visceral organs of the human body, for instance esophagus, brain, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, lungs, abdomen, and others. In short the endoscopy device assist in carrying out diagnostics for human body.

Surge in obesity, geriatric population, and changes in the demographics & lifestyle are the main factors responsible for increase in occurrences of gastrointestinal diseases, cancer and other types of chronic diseases across the globe, which are driving the demand for more efficient endoscopy devices globally.

Also, advancement in technology in field of diagnosis, visualization and surgical endoscopic treatment are the other reason, which are driving the need for better equipment and devices for diagnosing the disease are also a stimulating the need for endoscopy devices. Also, surging awareness about the endoscopic technologies & its benefits are also driving the growth of the global endoscopy market.

Among product segment, the endoscopes sub-segment is anticipated to holds for the largest share of the global endoscopy device market. This attributed to increasing acceptance of minimally invasive procedures, growing technological advancements, and disposable endoscopes along with the corresponding requirement to repeat the purchase of single-use products.

North America holds the major market share of the global endoscopy devices market owing to U.S supportive government reimbursement scenario. Followed by North America, Europe is captured second largest market share in the global endoscopy device market owing to increasing occurrence of cancer coupled with growing hospitals investment to purchase endoscopic devices.

The global endoscopy devices market is segmented into product, application, end-user and region. On the basis of the product the global endoscopy market is further bifurcated into, visualization & documentation systems, endoscopes accessories, mechanical endoscopy equipment, and other endoscopy equipment. On the basis of application the global endoscopy devices market is segmented into obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuroendoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and others. On the basis of the end user the market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, and others. Based on the geography the global endoscopy market is further segregated into Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The players associated with the global endoscopy devices market Cogentix Medical, Richard Wolf GmbH, Olympus, KARL STORZ, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Stryker, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Hoya, CONMED, Cook Medical, and B. Braun.

