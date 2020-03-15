Endovascular Therapy Devices Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2028

Endovascular therapy Devices: Market Insights

A procedure involving endovascular therapy devices are used to insert a flexible, sterile plastic tube, stents or a catheter into a blood vessel to allow blood to be withdrawn from or medication to be delivered to a patient’s bloodstream over a period of time. These endovascular therapy devices can be used either for intravenous antibiotic treatment, chemotherapy, long-term intravenous feeding and blood transfusions. The market is challenged by many medical complexities requiring cardiovascular disease treatment from inside the blood vessel, strokes and other cardiovascular conditions. The market of endovascular therapy devices contains products which are less invasive, requiring patients to spend less time in the hospital, less recovery time and devices which cause less pain. The endovascular therapy devices market is dominated by minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure. These procedures are often performed in a cardiac catheterization labs present in hospitals.

Endovascular therapy Devices: Market Dynamics

The global endovascular therapy devices market will increase in forecast period 2018-28. Endovascular therapy devices market will be driven primarily by the rise in incidence of cardiovascular patients, economic power in some regions leading to lifestyle change, growing disposable income and, increasing expenditure. In addition, recent developments in stent technology and increased experience of interventionists will propel the growth of the global endovascular therapy devices market in the future. However, high cost involved in usage of new endovascular therapy devices, less awareness in economically poor nations, and US’s stringent tax regulation rules on medical devices are expected to be some of the major restraints in global market for endovascular therapy devices market.

Endovascular therapy Devices Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type:

Percutaneous endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR)

Fenestrated EVAR

Aortic stents

Biodegradable Stents

Self-expanding Nitinol Stents

Thoracic aortic aneurysms grafts

Other Devices

Segmentation by Procedures:

Balloon Angioplasty

Angioplasty with Stent Placement

Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)

Renal Artery Angioplasty and Stenting

Carotid Artery Stenting

Transfemoral Carotid Artery Stenting

Transcarotid Artery Revascularization

Intravascular Brachytherapy

Atherectomy

Thrombolysis

Segmentation by Application

Pulmonary

Vascular

Cardiology

Surgery

Neurology

Radiology

Segmentation by End User Type:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Endovascular therapy Devices Market: Overview

The endovascular therapy devices market has grown exponentially since its inception in the early 1990s. Global estimates for the market reflects several factors. The use of manual compression has significantly lowered down in obese patients or patients on anticoagulation. However, complex procedures performed with a percutaneous endovascular therapy devices have taken strides as they offer bigger sheath sizes. As the economic landscape of health care becomes more competitive, endovascular therapy devices are becoming increasingly valuable because it frees up time for other work. Current market trends are focused on developing endovascular therapy devices that can be safe and efficient enough to close large-caliber femoral arteriotomies. As transcatheter aortic valve repair and percutaneous endovascular aneurysm repair are increasing in popularity, there will be tremendous opportunity for the manufacturers in the market to develop and manufacture simple but effective endovascular therapy devices in future..

Endovascular therapy Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Globally, global Endovascular therapy Devices market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East. North America will account for the largest share in global Endovascular therapy Devices market. Besides the region’s Endovascular therapy Devices market growth will also increase due to obesity and diet, and new products lunch due to presence of leading manufacturers in the region. Europe with robust healthcare infrastructure, will drive the endovascular therapy devices market in this region. Technological advances in the region in the past decade have shifted revascularization strategies from traditional open surgical approaches. Focus has shifted towards lower-morbidity percutaneous endovascular treatments for patients with peripheral arterial disease. Asia Pacific mainly including India, China, AUS&NZ and Latin American countries are expected to be a significant market contributors in the rising Endovascular therapy Devices market. Advancements in stent designs by leading and local manufacturers in the region have fueled the growth of endovascular therapy devices in the region due liberalization of healthcare polices and trade related implications.

Endovascular therapy Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global Endovascular therapy Devices market include Cardinal Health, Altura Medical, Lifetech Scientific BiFlow Medical, Boston Scientific, Endospan, Getinge, InspireMD, Japan Lifeline, Lombard Medical Technologies, Endologix, Medtronic, Nellix, Penumbra and Terumo. In addition presence of small and local manufacturers across the countries will account for competiveness in Endovascular therapy Devices market.