EV Charging Stations Market is Booming Worldwide | Will reach US$ 30.41 Billion by 2025 with CAGR of 41.8%

Global EV Charging Stations Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

The global EV Charging Stations market is expected to grow from USD 5.30 Billion in 2019 to reach US$ 30.41 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 41.8% between 2019 and 2025.

The ability of DC charging stations to charge an EV in lesser time compared to AC charging stations is the primary driving factor for the high growth rate of former in the electric vehicle charging stations market. Also, the increasing popularity of public charging stations is boosting the demand for DC charging stations.

A majority of electric vehicle charging station installations in APAC are driven by huge demand in countries such as China and Japan. Currently, APAC is the largest market for electric vehicle charging stations globally. Furthermore, South Korea and India are taking initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing the use of EVs.

This initiative by the Indian government is expected to create a huge demand for EVs and EV charging infrastructure in the country. Moreover, in September 2017, the Indian government decided to buy 10,000 electric cars from Tata Motors to replace old petrol and diesel cars used by government agencies.

This report focuses on EV Charging Stations volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall EV Charging Stations market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. This report studies the global market size of EV Charging Stations in key regions like (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa), focuses on the consumption of EV Charging Stations in these regions.

Top manufacturers in EV Charging Stations Market are: ABB, Aerovironment, Charge point, Engine, Tesla, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Efacec, EVGO, Leviton, Alfen, Allego, Blink Charging, Clipper Creek, Semaconnect, Tgood and others.

This report segments the Global EV Charging Stations Market on the basis of Types:

AC Charging Station

DC Charging Station

On the Basis of Application (BOA) the Global EV Charging Stations Market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Regional Analysis For EV Charging Stations Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

Essential points covered in EV Charging Stations Market Research are:-

What will be the market size and the growth rate in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global EV Charging Stations Market?

What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global EV Charging Stations Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the EV Charging Stations Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the EV Charging Stations Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the EV Charging Stations Market?

Following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the EV Charging Stations market is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the EV Charging Stations Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Competitors – In this section, various EV Charging Stations Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the EV Charging Stations Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

