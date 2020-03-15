Expanded Graphite Market to Offer Outlook on Growth Opportunities 2018 – 2026

Expanded graphite, or intumescent flake graphite, is produced from natural flake graphite by treating it with intercalation reagents such as acids, which move between the layers of graphite to form intercalated flake graphite. The intercalated flake graphite, when subjected to high temperatures (around 1000°C), expands due to the breakdown of intercalation compounds, which form gaseous products that exerts pressure on graphite layers and pushes them apart. The intercalated flake graphite expands up to 300 times the original volume along with a huge increase in surface area, while the bulk density of the product reduces.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for expanded graphite at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Thousand) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global expanded graphite market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for expanded graphite during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the expanded graphite market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global expanded graphite market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the expanded graphite market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein form and end-user are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global expanded graphite market by segmenting it in terms of form and end-user. In terms of form, the expanded graphite market can be classified into powder and others. In terms of end-user, the expanded graphite market can be segmented into chemicals & petrochemicals, foundry, energy storage, construction, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for expanded graphite in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of expanded graphite for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market for expanded graphite has been provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue has been defined in US$ Thousand. Market numbers have been estimated based on form and end-user of expanded graphite. Market size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global expanded graphite market. Key players operating in the global expanded graphite market are GrafTech International, Nippon Kokuen Group, Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co., Ltd., Nacional De Grafite, Asbury Carbons, Triton Minerals, SGL Group, NeoGraf Solutions, Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory, ACS Material, LLC, LKAB Minerals AB, Graphex Mining Limited, Qingdao Braide Graphite Co. Ltd., and HP Materials Solutions, Inc. (HPMS). Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.

The global expanded graphite market has been segmented as follows:

Global Expanded Graphite Market, by Form

Powder

Others

Global Expanded Graphite Market, by End-user

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Foundry

Energy Storage

Construction

Others

Global Expanded Graphite Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia & CIS France Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Pakistan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Mozambique Madagascar Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

An extensive analysis of the expanded graphite market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments

In terms of end-user, the construction segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

Powder is a major form segment of the expanded graphite market

A list of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the expanded graphite market at a global, regional, and country level

Insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

