Flexible Batteries Market Analysis of Top Manufacturers, Size & Share, CAGR, Imports and Exports of Forecast Years 2018-2026
This report focuses on study of the market for flexible batteries at the global and regional levels. It analyzes and forecasts the market based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026. The market has been forecast based on historical trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities as well as developments by stakeholders across the value chain.
The study provides a decisive view of the global flexible batteries market by segmenting it in terms of product, chargeability, material, and end-user. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for flexible batteries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. The report also covers individual product, chargeability, material, and end-user segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global flexible batteries market are Apple Inc., Blue Spark Technology, Brightvolt Inc., Enfucell Oy, LG Chem Ltd., NEC Energy Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., ST Microelectronics N.V., and Ultralife Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of critical aspects such as company overview, business overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategic overview.
The report offers the estimated market size of the global flexible batteries market for 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, chargeability, material, and end-user segments. Market size and forecast for each product, chargeability, material, and end-user segment have been provided in terms of the global and regional markets.
In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
Global Flexible Batteries Market, by Product
- Laminar Lithium Polymer Batteries
- Thin Film Batteries & Printed Batteries
- Flexible Zinc–carbon Batteries
- Advanced Lithium-ion Batteries
Global Flexible Batteries Market, by Chargeability
- Chargeable Flexible Batteries
- Single-use Flexible Batteries
Global Flexible Batteries Market, by Material
- Electrically Conductive Materials
- Carbon Nanotubes (CNT)
- Graphene
- Carbon Nanofibers (CNF)
- Aluminum Foils
- Copper Foils
- Others
- Ionically Conductive Materials
- Gel Electrolytes
- Solid Electrolytes
- Liquid Electrolytes
Global Flexible Batteries Market, by End-user
- Consumer Electronics
- Flexible Displays
- Wearable Devices
- Interactive Media and Toys & Games
- Smart Cards
- Health Care
- Cosmetic and Medical Patches
- Implantable Medical Devices
- Medical Sensors & Medical Diagnostic Devices
- Smart Packaging
- Transportation & Logistics
- Others
Global Flexible Batteries Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- A comprehensive analysis of trends in the flexible batteries market from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments
- A list of dynamic factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the flexible batteries market at the global, regional, and country levels
- Extensive analysis of various market drivers, restraints, current and future trends, and emerging applications
- Competition landscape that covers product mapping by key companies, market share analysis, market footprint analysis, competitive business strategies, competition matrix for key players, and detailed company profiles of major stakeholders
- Y-o-Y growth projections of the market in all regions and countries, in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units), from 2018 to 2026