Flexible Substrates Market Demand, Market Scope, Growth By Corning Incorporated, FLEXcon, Polyonics, Inc., Coveme, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings America, Heraeus, And More

Flexible Substrates Market is expected to reach USD 1014.6 million by 2025, from USD 353.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Forecasting Flexible Substrates Market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Flexible substrates are the ultra-thin and ultra-light base components on which electronic devices are built for assembling electronic circuits in order to fabricate light weight flexible electronics devices. Glass, plastic and stainless steel are the most commonly used materials for flexible substrates. Enhancement in flexible medical devices linked with rising improvement of electronics-based IC designing methods for non-invasive monitoring devices is expected to grow the global flexible substrates market over the forecast period. The increasing needs for organic light emitting diodes (OLED) is further estimated to impel the flexible substrates market growth. The key players operating in the global flexible substrates market are –

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Teijin Limited

Kolon Industries

Polyonics, Inc.

American Semiconductor, Inc.

Corning Incorporated,

Heraeus Holding

i-components Co., Ltd.

Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd.,

Schott AG ,

Coveme,

Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials,

Ferrania Technologies,

FLEXcon Company, Inc.,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,

The other players in the market are Taimide, Toyobo Co., 3M, Griff Paper and Film, Arlon Graphics LLC, BenQ Materials Corporation, Rogers Corporation. The report includes market shares of flexible substrates market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The global market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in flexible substrates market.

For creating white light panels for lighting and making aesthetically pleasing as well as efficient displays, OLEDs are widely used which may further fuel the flexible substrates market growth. The exploration of photovoltaic may also catapult market demand due to widespread use of flexible substrate materials. The printed electronics technologies are also expected to be the key force driving the global flexible substrates market. For instance, In December 2015, Corning invested USD 1.3 billion in a Gen 10.5 glass manufacturing facility in Hefei, China. In addition, the company entered into a long-term agreement with BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd (BOE), wherein BOE committed to buy Gen 10.5 glass substrates and Gen 8.5 glass substrates. Hence, for the increasing need of glass substrates the market is expected to grow.

Segmentation By Type

Metal

Plastic PET Polyimide Others

Glass

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Solar Energy

Medical & Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy UK Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Africa Rest of MEA



Market Drivers:

The adoption of thin-film solar modules for various applications

The Increasing adoption for flexible displays in applications such as smartphones and wearable devices

Market Restraint:

Conventional rigid electronic products for the established market

Growing demand in medical & healthcare and environmental monitoring applications for flexible substrates

