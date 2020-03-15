Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market : Insights By Size, Status And Forecast 2025

The gas turbine electrical power generation market can be segmented based on types of turbine used for electrical power generation, types based on power generating fuel, applications, and region. Based on turbines type, the gas turbine electrical power generation market can be bifurcated into open cycle gas turbine and closed cycle gas turbine. Open cycle gas turbine is a type of gas turbine electrical power generation in which air is drawn in the compressor from the atmosphere to generate power. Closed cycle gas turbine is a type gas turbine electrical power generation that compresses air from the surroundings.

This air is heated by using the heat exchanger (air heater) for power generation. Based on types by the fuel for power generation, gas turbine electrical power generation can be segmented as oil, gas, kerosene, diesel, and others. Gas turbine electrical power generation are used in various industries based upon the requirement for electricity in oil & gas, aeronautical, locomotive, and defense industries.

Demand for gas turbine electrical power generation are due to its turbines which are clustered together where fuel to run them are abundantly available. Such power plants are usually employed for providing electricity grid relief and power supply during peak consumption hours. However, these plants are also now being utilized for supplying base loads due to technological advancements. Quick startup time of these plants also provides opportunities for using them as backup generation during emergencies. One of main advantages of using gas turbine electrical power generation is the ability of gas turbines to be functional on and off in less time and supply of power during peak.

Major restrains of using gas turbine electrical power generation requires special attention for the cooling of the blades of turbines, which operates in high temperature and pressure. High frequency noise is also a cause of concern while using gas turbine electrical power generators. High cost of production of gas turbine electrical power generators needs to be decreased through the adoption of new and emerging technologies.