Gel Stent Market: Drivers and Restraints 2017-2027

Astent is a small tube that is expandable and is used for treatment of the narrowed arteries. Stents can also be placed in weak arteries to improve the blood flow and prevent arteries from bursting. The most common surgical treatment for glaucoma is trabeculectomy or trabeculoplasty which are highly effective yet invasive. The gel stent is made up of soft collagen derived gelatin. On injection, the stent gets hydrated and swells which create a soft and flexible channel that adheres to ocular tissue and cannot move. The procedure is minimally invasive, it reduces the intraocular pressure (IOP) significantly by drainage of fluid to subconjunctival passage, and the material minimizes the complication as compared to other synthetic materials.

Gel Stent Market: Drivers & Restraints

The population above the age of 40 is more prone to the disease of eyes and malfunctioning of various eye structures. Thus the rise in geriatric population is one of the major driver that can influence the growth of the gel stent market. Glaucoma is one of the leading cause for blindness. It is estimated that about 3.54 percent of population worldwide has glaucoma. Rise in prevalence and incidence of glaucoma, rise in healthcare expenditure, minimal invasive procedure as compared to other surgeries, technologically advanced procedure are the factors that can propel the growth of the global gel stent market.

Some factors that can pull back the global gel stent market are rise in the cost of the procedure, less availability of super specialized professionals. The lack of experience and knowledge about the efficacy, technique and the complication of the gel stent are the major factors that can restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gel Stent Market: Segmentation

The global gel stent market is classified on the basis of clinical trials, end user, and geographical region

Based on clinical trials, the global gel stent market is segmented into the following:

Research

Preclinical

Clinical Phase I

Clinical Phase I/II

Clinical Phase II

Clinical Phase III

Based on End-User, the global gel stent market is segmented into the following:

Eye Clinics

Hospitals

Eye Research Institutes

Based on geography, the global gel stent market is segmented into following:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Gel Stent Market: Overview

The global gel stent market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate across regions. The players operating in this segment are working on their research and development process to build advanced products and increase their product portfolio. The prevalence of glaucoma and other eye injuries are on the rise across North American countries due to a large number of elderly population. Furthermore, there is rise in the cases of congenital glaucoma due to change in lifestyle and habits which can propel the growth of the market.

Gel Stent Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding the global gel stent market, it has been segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to register the highest growth in the global stent market in terms of value which is then followed by Europe. The factors responsible for the growth of the market are technologically developed economy, rise in awareness among people about the latest technologies and treatment, highest number of case in glaucoma etc. Asia Pacific market is the expected to anticipate the highest growth rate due to rising interest in novel technology, prevalence of glaucoma, developing economy etc.

Gel Stent Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global market are ALLERGAN, AqueSys, Inc. ALLERGAN received FDA clearance for XEN Gel stent in the year 2016 for treatment of refractory glaucoma. XEN has provided a new treatment for millions of people in America.