Gelcoating By Trends, Strategy, Applications, Analysis, Growth and Forecast Report 2019 -2026

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC)

Ashland

Bufa Composite

Interplastic Corporation

Nuplex Industries

Poliya Composites

Polynt Composites

Reichhold

Scott Bader

Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Polyester

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Others Segment by Application

Marine

Wind

Construction

Transportation

Others

Table of Contents

Global Gelcoating Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Gelcoating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gelcoating

1.2 Gelcoating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gelcoating Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Vinyl Ester

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Gelcoating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gelcoating Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Marine

1.3.3 Wind

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Gelcoating Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Gelcoating Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Gelcoating Market Size

1.5.1 Global Gelcoating Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Gelcoating Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Gelcoating Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gelcoating Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Gelcoating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Gelcoating Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Gelcoating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Gelcoating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gelcoating Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Gelcoating Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Gelcoating Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Gelcoating Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Gelcoating Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Gelcoating Production

3.4.1 North America Gelcoating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Gelcoating Production

3.5.1 Europe Gelcoating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Gelcoating Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Gelcoating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Gelcoating Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Gelcoating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Gelcoating Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Gelcoating Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Gelcoating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Gelcoating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Gelcoating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Gelcoating Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Gelcoating Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Gelcoating Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Gelcoating Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Gelcoating Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Gelcoating Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Gelcoating Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Gelcoating Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gelcoating Business

7.1 Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC)

7.1.1 Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) Gelcoating Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Gelcoating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ashland

7.2.1 Ashland Gelcoating Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Gelcoating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ashland Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bufa Composite

7.3.1 Bufa Composite Gelcoating Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Gelcoating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bufa Composite Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Interplastic Corporation

7.4.1 Interplastic Corporation Gelcoating Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Gelcoating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Interplastic Corporation Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Nuplex Industries

7.5.1 Nuplex Industries Gelcoating Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Gelcoating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Nuplex Industries Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Poliya Composites

7.6.1 Poliya Composites Gelcoating Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Gelcoating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Poliya Composites Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Polynt Composites

7.7.1 Polynt Composites Gelcoating Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Gelcoating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Polynt Composites Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Reichhold

7.8.1 Reichhold Gelcoating Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Gelcoating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Reichhold Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Scott Bader

7.9.1 Scott Bader Gelcoating Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Gelcoating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Scott Bader Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals

7.10.1 Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Gelcoating Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Gelcoating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Gelcoating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Gelcoating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Gelcoating Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gelcoating

8.4 Gelcoating Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Gelcoating Distributors List

9.3 Gelcoating Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Gelcoating Market Forecast

11.1 Global Gelcoating Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Gelcoating Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Gelcoating Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Gelcoating Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Gelcoating Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Gelcoating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Gelcoating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Gelcoating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Gelcoating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Gelcoating Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Gelcoating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Gelcoating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Gelcoating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Gelcoating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Gelcoating Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Gelcoating Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

