Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Growth 2019-2024

Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.

The classification of Auto Parts and Accessories includes Driveline & Powertrain, Interiors & Exteriors, Electronics, Bodies & Chassis, Seating, Lighting, Wheel & Tires, etc. The proportion of Driveline & Powertrain in 2016 is about 25%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Auto Parts and Accessories is widely used in OEM and Aftermarkets. The former account for market share more than 67%, while the latter account for the rest. For frequently replaced parts and components, the price in Aftermarket generally lower.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 25% in 2016 due to the fast growing automotive industry. Following China, USA and Europe are also the important consumption place with the mature automotive industry.

Market concentration degree is not high for the total market as the top 30 manufacturers occupied market share about 27%. While for one kind part or component, the market concentration degree may be high.

According to this study, over the next five years the Auto Parts and Accessories market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 2543700 million by 2024, from USD 1969100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Auto Parts and Accessories business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Auto Parts and Accessories market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Auto Parts and Accessories value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments-

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Others

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

OEMs

Aftermarket

This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai-WIA Corp.

Magneti Marelli

Samvardhana Motherson

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Auto Parts and Accessories consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Auto Parts and Accessories market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Auto Parts and Accessories manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Auto Parts and Accessories with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Auto Parts and Accessories submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

