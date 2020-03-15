Global Bunker Fuel Market Expected to Reach $273,050.4 Million by 2025

The global bunker fuel market was valued at $137,215.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $273,050.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025. Bunker fuel is a type of fuel oil that is used abroad vessels. It is poured into ships bunkers to power its engines. Bunker fuel gets its name from tanks on ports and in ships that it is stored in. Previously, they were known as coal bunkers but now they are called as bunker fuel tanks.

Several bunker fuel companies have come forward into the bunker fuel business to expand market opportunities. The global bunker fuel market has registered a dynamic growth over the past few years, as a result of enormous growth in oil and gas exploration activities in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, IMO regulation regarding reduction of current sulfur cap from 0.5% to 3.5% to reduce marine pollution will also increase the demand of bunker fuel market among shipping companies. New oil-producing regions have vast unexplored reserves, which will meet the growing demand of energy in the future. Exploration of these untapped reserves will increase the demand for shipping vessels, as increase in exploration, drilling, and production of oil & gas will require more shipping vessels to transport oil and gas to desired destinations, which will boost the growth of the bunker fuel market.

Presently, rise in marine borne trade has increased the demand for bunker fuel and bunkering services. Increase in oil and gas exploration activities in emerging oil regions drive the growth of the bunker fuel market as many bunker fuel suppliers changed their focus of operation to these offshore resource site. In addition, fuel reduction initiatives by shipping industries are expected to hamper the market growth. Therefore, due to stringent environmental regulations regarding marine environment, shipping industry has decided to reduce the use of residual fuel oil that contains contaminants such as nitrogen and sulfur. Instead of this shipping industry is now changing its focus to looking for new alternative such as LNG which is less harmful to the marine environment. Growth in opportunities for market players to expand business of bunker fuel in emerging economies such as India, Japan, and China are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global bunker fuel market, due to exploration of untapped hydrocarbon reserves in these oil emerging countries.

Based on type, the global bunker fuel market is segmented into marine gas oil (MGO) and residual fuel oil (RFO). RFO is the heaviest fraction of crude oil distillation with high concentration of pollutants such as sulfur and with high viscosity. Combustion of this fuel produces much darker smoke than other fuels and requires specific temperature for pumping and storage. Due to this drawback, it is the cheapest marine fuel available in the market. MGO is a pure distillate oil and has the lowest sulfur content.

Get the sample copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2143

Based on commercial distributor, the market is divided into oil majors, large independents, and small independents. Oil majors are those companies involved in both production and trading of marine fuel products across the world, whereas independents are those that are involved in the trading of marine fuel products across major regions in the world. Small independents trade marine fuel products only in some restricted regions of the world. Major and large independents have advantage over small independents as they are more financially stable and owns storage terminals and blending facilities in major bunkering ports.

Based on end use, the market is divided into container, bulk carrier, oil tanker, general cargo, chemical tanker, fishing vessel, gas tanker, and others (Yacht, refrigerated bulk, cruise). Bunker fuel is increasingly used in heavy transportation vessels to transport containers, bulk carriers, and oil tankers across the world.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific holds the major share in the global bunker fuel market due to the growth in hydrocarbon exploration activities in Asia-Pacific, especially in South China sea. Due to this, many bunker fuel suppliers shifted their operations to the off-shore ports and destination, which are deliberately closer to the offshore hydrocarbon resource site.

Market players have adopted agreement, partnership, and expansion as their key strategies to gain competitive advantage in this market. The key players profiled in this report include BP plc, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Lukoil, Sinopec Group, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Chevron Corporation, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), Total S.A., and Neste.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 01. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY TYPE, 2017-2025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 02. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY TYPE, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 03. GLOBAL MARINE GASOIL (MGO) MARKET, BY REGION, 20172025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 04. GLOBAL MARINE GASOIL (MGO) MARKET, BY REGION, 20172025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 05. GLOBAL RESIDUAL FUEL OIL MARKET, BY REGION, 20172025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 06. GLOBAL RESIDUAL FUEL OIL MARKET, BY REGION, 20172025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 07. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTOR, 2017-2025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 08. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTOR, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 09. GLOBAL OIL MAJORS BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY REGION, 20172025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL OIL MAJORS BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY REGION, 20172025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL LARGE INDEPENDENT BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY REGION, 20172025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL LARGE INDEPENDENT BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY REGION, 20172025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL SMALL INDEPENDENT BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY REGION, 20172025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL SMALL INDEPENDENT BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY REGION, 20172025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY END-USER, 2017-2025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET BY CONTAINER, BY REGION, 20172025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET FOR CONTAINER, BY REGION, 20172025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET FOR BULK CARRIER, BY REGION, 20172025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 20. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET FOR BULK CARRIER, BY REGION, 20172025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 21. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET FOR OIL TANKER, BY REGION, 20172025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 22. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET FOR OIL TANKER, BY REGION, 20172025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 23. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET FOR GENERAL CARGO, BY REGION, 20172025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 24. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET FOR GENERAL CARGO, BY REGION, 20172025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 25. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET FOR CHEMICAL TANKER, BY REGION, 20172025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 26. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET FOR CHEMICAL TANKER, BY REGION, 20172025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 27. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET FOR FISHING, BY REGION, 20172025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 28. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET FOR FISHING, BY REGION, 20172025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 29. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET FOR GAS TANKER, BY REGION, 20172025 (KILOTONS)

TABLE 30. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET FOR GAS TANKER, BY REGION, 20172025 ($MILLION)

TABLE 31. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY REGION, 2017-2025(KILOTONS)

TABLE 32. GLOBAL BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY REGION, 2017-2025($MILLION)

TABLE 33. NORTH AMERICA BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY TYPE, 2017-2025(KILOTONS)

TABLE 34. NORTH AMERICA BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY TYPE, 2017-2025($MILLION)

TABLE 35. NORTH AMERICA BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTOR, 2017-2025(KILOTONS)

TABLE 36. NORTH AMERICA BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTOR, 2017-2025($MILLION)

TABLE 37. NORTH AMERICA BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY END-USER, 2017-2025(KILOTONS)

TABLE 38. NORTH AMERICA BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY END-USER, 2017-2025($MILLION)

TABLE 39. NORTH AMERICA BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025(KILOTONS)

TABLE 40. NORTH AMERICA BUNKER FUEL MARKET, BY COUNTRY, 2017-2025($MILLION)

Make a purchase enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2143

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.