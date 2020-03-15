Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Competitive Analysis with Radiometer Medical ApS, Sarstedt AG & Co, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kabe Labortechnik GmbH, Terumo Medical Corporation

The Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices market is accounted for USD 7.84 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Capillary blood draw technique is most often used in case of pediatric patients as it is difficult to draw venous and arterial blood from infants. Capillary blood draw is preferred in many ICU settings as patients lose large amount of blood during surgeries. Other blood drawing techniques are more invasive and might result in delays in the healing process or pose a risk of contamination. Ease of usage and effectiveness is another factor facilitating the use of these devices for home care diagnosis and testing, typically in case of diabetics.

The market drivers for capillary blood collection devices are, growth in demand for blood collection and testing, increase in demand for improved blood collection and sampling, and growing preference for disposable product, rise in screening and diagnostics etc. The market restraints are risks associated with contamination, falling costs of products, pressure on prices, low quality products from unknown location etc.

Key Manufacturers of Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market

Radiometer Medical ApS, Sarstedt AG & Co

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Medtronic

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Kabe Labortechnik GmbH

Terumo Medical Corporation

Scrip Products Corporation

Greiner Group

Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market

To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

Market estimates of all the key segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets throughout the forecast period

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Major Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing geriatric population

Growth in demand for safe blood collection technologies

Increase in demand for improved blood sampling techniques

Increase in preference towards disposable products for laboratory

Risks associated with the capillary blood collection technique

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350 • No of Figures: 60 • No of Tables: 220

Report Segmentation

Based on Material:

Plastic

Glass

Stainless Steel

Ceramic

Based on Devices:

Lancets,

Micro-Container Tubes

Micro-Hematocrit Tubes

Warming Devices

On the basis of end-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care center

Blood Donation Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Based on geography:

Global

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

South America

Features of the Report

Key trends in the market place

Major players and brands

Drivers and restrains of the market

Key developments in the market

Challenges of market growth

