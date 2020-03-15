Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites By Trending Technologies, Developments, Key Players and Forecast 2019-2026

The recently published report titled “Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market : Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2026” is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2019 – 2026.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Teijin

Mitsubishi Rayon

SABIC

Toray Industries

SGL Group

DowDuPont

Solvay

Hexcel

TenCate

Formosa Plastics

A&P Technology

Hyosung

Nippon Graphite Fiber

Quickstep Technologies

Holding Company Composite (HCC) Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

Pitch-based CFRTP Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Sports and Leisure

Construction

Wind Power Industry

Others

Table of Contents

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites

1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

1.2.3 Pitch-based CFRTP

1.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Sports and Leisure

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Wind Power Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Size

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production

3.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production

3.5.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Business

7.1 Teijin

7.1.1 Teijin Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Teijin Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mitsubishi Rayon

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SABIC

7.3.1 SABIC Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SABIC Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toray Industries

7.4.1 Toray Industries Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toray Industries Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SGL Group

7.5.1 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 DowDuPont

7.6.1 DowDuPont Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 DowDuPont Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Solvay

7.7.1 Solvay Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Solvay Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hexcel

7.8.1 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 TenCate

7.9.1 TenCate Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 TenCate Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Formosa Plastics

7.10.1 Formosa Plastics Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Formosa Plastics Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 A&P Technology

7.12 Hyosung

7.13 Nippon Graphite Fiber

7.14 Quickstep Technologies

7.15 Holding Company Composite (HCC)

8 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites

8.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Distributors List

9.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Forecast

11.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

