Global Centrifugal Fans Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2024 by Key Companies

A centrifugal fan is a mechanical device for moving air or other gases. The pressure of an incoming airstream is increased by a fan wheel, a series of blades mounted on a circular hub. Centrifugal fans move air radially-the direction of the outward flowing air is changed, usually by 90°, from the direction of the incoming air.

The Centrifugal Fans consumption volume was 1189.1 K units in 2015 and is expected to reach 1250 K units in 2016 and 1602.1 K units in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2016 to 2021. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (24.38%) in 2015, followed by the China and Europe.

The Centrifugal Fans are mainly used by Industrial factory. The main application of Centrifugal Fans is Industrial.

According to this study, over the next five years the Centrifugal Fans market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5170 million by 2024, from US$ 4280 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Centrifugal Fans business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Centrifugal Fans market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Centrifugal Fans value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Forward

Backward

Radial

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Commercial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Greenheck Fan

Twin City Fan

Ebm-Papst

Air Systems Components

FläktGroup

New York Blower

Johnson Controls

Loren Cook

Howden

Nanfang Ventilator

Yilida

Systemair

Acme Fans

Ventmeca

Soler & Palau

Cincinnati Fan

Zhejiang Shangfeng

Nortek Air Solutions

Mitsui Miike Machinery

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Centrifugal Fans consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Centrifugal Fans market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Centrifugal Fans manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Centrifugal Fans with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Centrifugal Fans submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

