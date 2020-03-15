Global Crypto ATM Market 2026 | Key Players-Coinsource, Bitxatm, Orderbob,Genesis Coin, Lamassu, COVAULT, Bitaccess, Coinme.

Global Crypto ATM Market comprehensive coverage of underlying economic and technological factors under key trend analysis. The research report analyzes the market CAGR, Volume, industry share And size, demand and trend growth, key segments, and key drivers and restrains. This report studies the Global Crypto ATM Market Management consulting is the practice of assist organizations to improve their development, performance, operating primarily through the analysis of existing organizational problems and the development of plans for improvement.

Key Market Competitors: Global Crypto ATM Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the crypto ATM market are-GENERAL BYTES, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, COVAULT, Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Bitxatm, Orderbob, and RUSbit.

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, global crypto ATM market will account to an estimated USD 16.15 million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 54.95% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Crypto ATM Market

Cryptocurrency can be defined as a virtual form of currency that enables the user to purchase and invest in materials and products online. Crypto ATM involves the users to enable the users to withdraw the cash with their bitcoins or deposit the cash for the purchasing of bitcoins so that they can enable the users to spend the bitcoins on the purchase of different products and materials of their liking.

Segmentation: Global Crypto ATM Market

Global crypto ATM market is segmented on the basis of type, automated teller machine hardware and geography.

By Type (One Way, Two Way),

(One Way, Two Way), By Automated Teller Machine Hardware (Display, Printer, QR Scanner)

(Display, Printer, QR Scanner) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN CRYPTO ATM MARKET:

Growth of crypto ATM installations:

According to Coin ATM Radar, there has been a significant rise in adoption and installation of crypto ATM’s worldwide with the various companies involved in various expansions and marketing strategies to promote the adoption and usage of crypto ATM’s.

This significant growth in the years of 2015-2019 is evidence of growing levels of adoption of cryptocurrencies and this number is expected to rise significantly in the coming years as well.

This method of increasing the options in the markets for using cryptocurrencies by installing more and more crypto ATM’s is expected to drive the market for crypto ATM’s.

