Global Cycling Helmet Market 2018 Size, Share, Future Scope, Demands And Projected Industry Growths To 2023

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cycling Helmet market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. Cycling Helmet will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1020 million by 2023, from US$ 780 million in 2017.

Cycling Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Cycling Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.

The classification of MTB Helmets, Road Helmets and Sport Helmets, and the proportion of MTB Helmets in 2017 is about 46.01%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Cycling Helmet is widely used in Commuter & Recreation and Sport Games. The most proportion of Cycling Helmet is Commuter & Recreation, and proportion in 2017 is about 71.22%.

The Cycling Helmet Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets

Segmentation by application:

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Specialized

Trek Bicycle

Merida

Giant

Mavic

Scott Sports

KASK

MET

OGK KABUTO

Uvex

POC

Urge

Orbea

GUB

LAS helmets

Strategic Sports

One Industries

Limar

Fox Racing

ABUS

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Moon Helmet

Locatelli Spa

Rudy Project

Shenghong Sports

HardnutZ

SenHai Sports Goods

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cycling Helmet market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cycling Helmet market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cycling Helmet players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cycling Helmet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cycling Helmet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Cycling Helmet Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cycling Helmet Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Cycling Helmet Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Cycling Helmet by Players

3.1 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cycling Helmet Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Cycling Helmet Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Cycling Helmet by Regions

4.1 Cycling Helmet Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cycling Helmet Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cycling Helmet Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cycling Helmet Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cycling Helmet Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Cycling Helmet Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cycling Helmet Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cycling Helmet Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

