Global Data Quality Tools Market Size, Status, Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Data quality isn’t a nice-to-have when it comes to running your business. It’s a must. Data Quality Tools are software designed for organizations to jump-start their data quality initiatives, ensuring the data remains a key business priority.

The Data Quality Tools industry has got a rapid development during the last few years, with the fast development of Big Data.

The global total revenue of Data Quality Tools is nearly 1820.84 M USD in 2016.

In the past five years, the global consumption of Data Quality Tools maintained a 14.94% average growth rate. At the same time, as the development of the society and economy, more and more attention has been emphasis on importance of data quality, and more and more Data Quality Tools has been used in big companies.

According to this study, over the next five years the Data Quality Tools market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Informatica

IBM

SAS

SAP

Oracle

Trillium Software

Information Bulider

Experian

Ataccama

Talend

Pitney Bowes

RedPoint

Segmentation by product type:

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation by application:

Enterprise

Government

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Quality Tools market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Data Quality Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Quality Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Quality Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Data Quality Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

