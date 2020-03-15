Global Duplexers Market by Production, Regions and Cost Structure and Forecast to 2025
A radio frequency (RF) duplexer is a device that allows simultaneous transmission and reception of diverse RF signals with minimal interaction and degradation. They are used in numerous electronic devices such as cell phones, portable PCs, set-top box, and tablets. The RF duplexer is compact in size, which helps them fit comfortably in smartphones and other wireless communication devices.
With the largest share, North America was a leading regional market for RF duplexer in 2017 followed by Asia Pacific.North America accounted for 28% share among total share of the market and predicted to maintain a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period. A Large population of the teenage group and technological development in wireless industry is expected to be major contributing factors for the growth of RF duplexer in Asia Pacific.A region like Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are also likely to have splendid market growth over the forecast period.
The global Duplexers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Broadcom
Qorvo
EMR Corp
Murata
Bird Technologies
ClearComm Technologies
Hangzhou Luxcon Technology
Oscilent
Skyworks Solutions
CTS
Telewave Inc.
RFi
Xunluogroup
Segment by Type
Commercial Grade Diplexers
Ham Grade Diplexers
Segment by Application
Smartphones
Set-top Box (STB)
Laptops
Tablets
