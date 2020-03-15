Global EDiscovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global EDiscovery Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 118 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive EDiscovery Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Electronic discovery (sometimes known as e-discovery, ediscovery, eDiscovery, or e-Discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a law suit or investigation.

Geographically, North America has been the largest eDiscovery market, accounting for more than 64% of the global revenue in 2017, whereas the sales in Asia-Pacific are expected to witness the fastest growth, during the forecast period. Various factors that have influenced the eDiscovery market in North America in the recent past include change in policies after the election of Donald Trump as the President, high-paced technological advancements, and various other policy changes related to antitrust law. The growth in Asia-Pacific market will be led by factors such as surge in digitalization within the legal sector, advancement in new data analytics and retrieving technologies by regional players, and the growth in investment in eDiscovery solutions.

The global eDiscovery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Symantec Corporation (Veritas Technologies)

IBM

Xerox Legal Business Services

Exterro

EMC

Epiq Systems

HPE

Relativity (Kcura Corporation)

Accessdata

FTI Technology

Deloitte

Consilio (Advanced Discovery)

Ldiscovery (Kroll Ontrack)

Zylab

OpenText

Integreon

FRONTEO

Navigant

PwC

Ricoh

UnitedLex

Lighthouse eDiscovery

Thomson Reuters

iCONECT Development

Segment by Type

Services

Software

Segment by Application

Government and Regulatory Agencies

Enterprises

Law Firms

