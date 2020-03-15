Global Eggs Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Trends, Supply Forecast to 2025
Eggs are laid by female animals of many different species, including birds, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, and fish, and have been eaten by humans for thousands of years. Bird and reptile eggs consist of a protective eggshell, albumen (egg white), and vitellus (egg yolk), contained within various thin membranes. The most popular choice for egg consumption are chicken eggs. Other popular choices for egg consumption are duck, quail and goose.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Vital Farms
Cal-Maine Foods
Rose Acre Farms
Rembrandt Enterprises
Beijing DQY Agricultural Technology
Hubei Shendan Healthy Food
Daybreak Foods
Trillium Farm Holdings
Michael Foods
Hickman’s Egg Ranch
Maple Meadow Farm
SandR Egg Farm
Burnbrae Farms
Sun Daily Farm
GOOSUN
Hubei Jiuzhu Group
Hanwei Group
Charoen Pokphand Group CP Group
Segment by Type
Chicken Eggs
Duck Eggs
Quail Eggs
Others
Segment by Application
Hatching
Direct Consumption
Food Processing Industry
