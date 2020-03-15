Global Flight Simulator Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2024

A flight simulator is a device that artificially re-creates aircraft flight and the environment in which it flies, for pilot training, design, or other purposes. It includes replicating the equations that govern how aircraft fly, how they react to applications of flight controls, the effects of other aircraft systems, and how the aircraft reacts to external factors such as air density, turbulence, wind shear, cloud, precipitation, etc.

Flight simulators are now extensively used in the aviation industry for design and development and the training of air crew for both civil and military aircraft. In the coming years there is forecasted to be stable demand scale for flight simulator worldwide, especially in emerging market such as China and India, which is expected to drive the industry development of flight simulator. It is forecasted that the global market of flight simulator will reach as high as 4099 Million USD by the end of 2022.

Globally, the flight simulator industry market is quite concentrated as the manufacturing technology of flight simulator is super complex and is related to lots of hardware and software technology. Several enterprises, like CAE, L3 Technologies and FlightSafety International are well-known for the technology status of their flight simulator and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 80% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global flight simulator industry because of their market share and technology status.

According to this study, over the next five years the Flight Simulator market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4170 million by 2024, from US$ 3480 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Flight Simulator business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flight Simulator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Flight Simulator value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

FFS (Full Flight Simulator)

FTD (Flight Training Devices)

Other Types (FBS/FMS)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military Application

Commercial Application

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CAE

L3 Technologies

FlightSafety International

Thales

Rockwell Collins

Boeing

Textron

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Flight Simulator consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Flight Simulator market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flight Simulator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flight Simulator with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Flight Simulator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

