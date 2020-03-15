Global Food-grade Alcohol Market Size, Status, Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Food-grade Alcohol Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 133 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Food-grade Alcohol also known as fermented distilled liquor, mainly using potato, Cereals, sugar as raw material after cooking, saccharification, fermentation and processing for food industry using aqueous alcohol, its flavor is divided into four parts: color, flavor and taste, and also refers to the content of distilled liquor in the aldehyde, acid, ester, alcohol and the four main impurities, different tastes and gas will make different flavor liquor.

The global sales of Food-grade Alcohol in 2016 have been over 11641.9 K MT; the gross margin was 17.52%. Food-grade Alcohol was mainly produced in China, which it takes 55.15% in 2016. Followed by North America, it takes 16.81% .

Currently, Food-grade Alcohol has many applications and its demand is increasing enormously with the growing industries related to its applications. And the Food and Beverages occupy the largest share, which was 51.74% in 2016. As the application of Food-grade Alcohol in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals takes the lowest part, and its will be still the small in the future.

The technology of the Food-grade Alcohol is not difficult. And the majority of the manufacturers can ensure high quality, so their product can meet the high-end consumer’s demand.

According to this study, over the next five years the Food-grade Alcohol market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

Jiangsu Huating Biotechnology

RoquetteFreres

Fonterra Co-operative

Cristalco

Grain Processing

Wilmar International

Manildra

Segmentation by product type:

Sugarcane and Molasses

Grains

Fruits

Others

Segmentation by application:

Food

Beverage

Health care and Pharmaceuticals

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Food-grade Alcohol consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Food-grade Alcohol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food-grade Alcohol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food-grade Alcohol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Food-grade Alcohol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

