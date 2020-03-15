Global Herbal Extracts Market Growth 2019-2024

Herbal extract is based on herbs as raw materials in accordance with the needs of the extracted ground, through physical and chemical extraction and separation process, directed to obtain and concentration herbs in one or a variety of active ingredients, without changing its active ingredient structure and formation of products.

For development, milk thistle and saw palmetto have been in the popular herbal supplements and remedies list for many years. For the past years, fast development has been witnessed in saw palmetto and milk thistle market, while in the future. We suggest that the growing of these two markets would still be in progress, but with more modest speed. The production of horse chestnut grows evenly during the following years, due to people?s less attention on function of horse chestnut. Comparatively, pygeum is more popular than the above three products. However, the rare of raw material source hinders the development of pygeum extracts. Basically, the development of pygeum rivals milk thistle and saw palmetto these years.

View a detailed Table of Content here: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details.php?report_id=858&cat_title=

For the market, Europe is the biggest market of herbal extracts, followed by United States. Each year, large amount of herbs and herbal extracts are imported to Europe and United States, to satisfy the growing demand of herbal supplements and remedies in these areas. Since pygeum is only produced in Africa, Europe and China manufactures imports pygeum from Africa, and provides pygeum extracts to Euorpe and United States market; saw palmetto is mostly grown in United States, also mostly consumed in United States; Europe is the biggest market of milk thistle extracts, followed closely by United States; Also, Europe is the biggest production base and market of horse chestnut.

For manufactures, the herbal extract market is relatively concentrated- Martin Bauer is the leading player in global herbal extracts market, with hundreds of products to satisfy the market in Europe and North America. Other leading players like Indena, Euromed and Naturex are also taking an important share in this field. It is worth noting that China manufacturer has playing an increasing important part in herbal extracts market, exporting products to Europe and North America market. Leading China players are TY Pharmaceutical, Natural Field and Xi?an Herbking.

For trading, the import and export business of herbal extracts is frequent. Since Europe manufacturer produce a major share of global products, Europe companies export considerable amount of products to North America and Australia. China is also an important exporter of herbal extracts, aiming at United States market.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slow decline curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Herbal Extracts market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD xx million by 2024, from USD xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Herbal Extracts business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Herbal Extracts market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Herbal Extracts value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments-

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Saw Palmetto Extract

Milk Thistle Extracts

Horse Chestnut Extracts

Pygeum Extracts

Others

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Health Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Martin Bauer

Indena

Euromed

Naturex

Bio-Botanica

Maypro

Sabinsa

Pharmchem (Avocal Inc.)

Natural

Xi’an Shengtian

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Early buyer get 20% discount on this premium report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details.php?report_id=858&cat_title=

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Herbal Extracts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Herbal Extracts market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Herbal Extracts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Herbal Extracts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Herbal Extracts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]