Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market 2019 | Key Players, Application and Development Forecast to 2024

Hydrocarbon accounting (HCA), is defined as “the system by which ownership of oil, gas, gas liquids and produced water is determined and tracked from the point of production to a point of sale or discharge”. The terms allocation and production reporting are also commonly used to refer to this function.

It has two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly.

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution includes two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly. And the Hydrocarbons Accounting Software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution is mainly used for three applications: Oil, Natural Gas and Water. And Oil and Gas was the most widely used area which took up about 98% of the global total in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption countries of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 30% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 23%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-premises

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Oil

Natural Gas

Water

Splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt,South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SAP

Adept Solutions

P2 Energy Solutions

Tieto

Quorum Business Solutions

EnergySys

Schlumberger

JPL

Pansoft

CGI Group

Wipro Limited

Infosys

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

