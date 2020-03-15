Global: IC-Substrate Emerging Market 2019

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global IC-Substrate Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

This report studies the IC-Substrate market, IC substrate is a type of carry material for integrated circuit with internal circuit to connect the chips and PCBs. Additionally, the IC substrate can protect the circuit, special line, it is designed for heat dissipation and acts standardized module of IC components. It is one of the most key materials of the IC packaging, and the share of IC substrate for IC packaging is as high as 35-55%.

IC substrate is a type of carry material for integrated circuit with internal circuit to connect the chips and PCBs. Including Rigid Substrate, Flexible Substrate, Ceramic Substrates by Materials, and WB (wire bonding), FC (flip chip) IC-Substrate by packaging method. The IC-Substrate is mainly used for PC (Tablet, Laptop), Smart Phone, Wearable Devices and Other Devices. And PC (Tablet, Laptop) is the largest usage with the share of about 48%, followed by Smart Phone (35.5%).

The global average price of IC-Substrate is in the declining trend in 2012-2017, from about 817 $/mÂ²in 2012 to 564 $/mÂ² in 2016. And the price will be in declining trend while there are more and more players come.

Taiwan, Korea, Japan and China are the four largest sales market of IC-Substrate in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. And Japan is the largest customer of IC-Substrate in the world at present. Taiwan is the second largest market in the report with a consumption share of about 24% in 2016, followed by China with a share of 16%. Other key markets are Korea, USA, Europe, etc. which have the leading technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the IC-Substrate market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in IC-Substrate business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IC-Substrate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the IC-Substrate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

WB BGA Substrate

WB CSP Substrate

FC BGA Substrate

FC CSP Substrate

Other Types

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

PC (Tablet, Laptop)

Smart Phone

Wearable Devices (smart watch)

Other Applications

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt,South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ibiden

Shinko

Kyocera

Eastern

TTM Technologies

Unimicron

Kinsus

Nanya

ASE

Semco

LG Innotek

Simmtech

Daeduck

KCCï¼ˆKorea Circuit Companyï¼‰

Zhen Ding Technology

ATandS

Shennan Circuit

ACCESS

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IC-Substrate consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IC-Substrate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IC-Substrate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IC-Substrate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of IC-Substrate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

