Global In Vitro Fertilization Market 2025 Analysis By Top Vendors like Groupe Clinique Ambroise Paré, amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH, AMP Center St Roch, AVA International Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF center, Betamedics, Biofertility Center, Bloom Healthcare

The report analyzes and forecasts the In Vitro Fertilization market on a global and regional level. The study offers historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of mobile cloud market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints of the mobile cloud market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast timeframe. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the mobile cloud market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the In Vitro Fertilization market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in the market. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The Global In Vitro Fertilization Market is expected to reach USD 847.8 billion by 2025, from USD 465.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.0 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market

In vitro fertilization is a technique in which egg from women ovary are removed and after that the egg is fertilized with a sperm in a laboratory technique, and then the fertilized egg is transferred into the women uterus. In vitro fertilization is used in the managing of female infertility.

Segmentation: Global In Vitro Fertilization Market

Global in vitro fertilization market is segmented on the basis of product, type of cycle, end user, and geography.

By Product (Reagents, Equipment),Type of Cycle (Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, Fresh Donor IVF Cycles), End User (Hospitals & Research Laboratories, Cryobanks) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN IN VITRO FERTILIZATION MARKET

Rising rate of infertility

According to Smart Fertility Choices 23% of cycles initiated, and 31% of IVF cycles undertaken resulted in a pregnancy, only 25% of women in this sample group actually ended up with a baby after a year of IVF treatment. The other three quarters of the group went home empty handed.

Women aged between 35 and 39 undergoes 5 cycles, her chances of having a baby will be 85% (i.e. 17% x 5). This is because as the “per woman” results show, a large percentage of women who undergo IVF will not fall pregnant.

Key Market Competitors: Global In Vitro Fertilization Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the in vitro fertilization market are Groupe Clinique Ambroise Paré, amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH, AMP Center St Roch, AVA International Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF center, Betamedics, Biofertility Center, Bloom Healthcare, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, , Cardone & Associates Reproductive Medicine & Infertility, The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cloudnine Fertility, Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado, Cyprus IVF Centre, Dansk Fertilitetsklinik, EUVITRO S.L.U., , Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, Fertility First, IVF Centers Prof. Zech, Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited, IVF Spain, IVI Panama, KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre, Lifesure Fertility and Gynaecology centre, Manipal Fertility, , Medfem Fertility Clinic, Monash IVF, OVA IVF Clinic Zurich, Procrea, RAPRUI S.r.l., SAFE FERTILITY CENTER, SANNO HOSPITAL, SIRM Fertility Clinics, Stork IVF Klinik, ARC-STER S.r.l., The Montreal Fertility Center, Thomson Medical Centre, TRIO Fertility, Virtus Health, VivaNeo, Die Kinderwunsch.

