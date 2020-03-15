Global Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Forecast 2025 – Key Players are Cargill, DuPont, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne, Roquette, SunOpta

The insoluble dietary fiber Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global insoluble dietary fiber market is expected to reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2025, from USD 1.6 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2013-2016

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Period: 2018–2025

Top manufacturers of global insoluble dietary fiber market are

Cargill,

DuPont,

Grain Processing Corporation,

Ingredion Incorporated,

Rettenmaier & Söhne,

Roquette,

SunOpta,

Nexira,

AdvoCare,

UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG ,

, BarnDad Innovative Nutrition,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Tate & Lyle,

Interfiber Sp. z o.o.,

Solvaira Specialties Inc.,

Grain Processing Corporation,

Südzucker Group,

Südzucker UK, Suedzucker Polska, VitaCell International Co. Ltd., FIBRISOL SERVICE LIMITED, Fibrisol Service Australia, Shanghai YJ Food Industrial Co., Ltd., Shanghai Roria Co.,ltd, JRS PHARMA and others.

Market Segments

Based on geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

On the basis of application

functional food & beverages,

pharmaceuticals,

animal feed

pet food

Functional food & beverages is further segmented into beverages, dairy, bakery & confectionery, breakfast cereals & snack bars, meat products and savory snacks.

On the basis of type

cellulose,

hemicellulose,

chitin & chitosan,

lignin,

fiber/bran,

resistant starch,

Fiber/bran is further sub segmented into wheat and oats.

On the basis of source

cereals & grains,

legumes,

fruits & vegetables

Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of Global insoluble dietary fiber Market, in terms of value.

To classify and forecast Global insoluble dietary fiber based on sample, technology, contaminants and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for Global insoluble dietary fiber Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global insoluble dietary fiber Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for Global insoluble dietary fiber Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading service providers in the Global insoluble dietary fiber Market

Competitive Analysis and Key Point

The Insoluble Dietary Fiber market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products.

Hence the major players have used various strategies such as

new product launches,

clinical trials,

market initiatives,

high expense on research and development,

agreements,

joint ventures,

partnerships,

acquisitions,

