Global IoT Sensor Market Will CAGR 36.3 % by 2026 | Data Bridge Market Research-Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, NXP Semiconductors

On the basis of sensor type , the market is segmented into temperature sensors, pressure sensors, humidity sensors, flow sensors, accelerometers, magnetometers, gyroscopes, inertial sensors, image sensors, touch sensors, proximity sensors, acoustic sensors, motion sensors, occupancy sensors, Co2 sensors and light sensors and radar sensors

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are- Sierra Wireless, Inc., Moxa Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Skyworks Solution Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, IBM, Sensata Technologies, Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

DRIVERS: Global IoT Sensor Market

RAPID GROWTH OF TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS:The countries across the globe are witnessing a robust growth in technology due to quick adoption of technology. IoT technology, along with sensors, is a leading contributor to the fourth industrial revolution and is unavoidably becoming a part of every individual’s life. Many industries across the globe such as retail, entertainment among others have initiated integrating the IoT technology for easy monitoring, and an increasing number of enterprises are establishing a career in upcoming years in the IoT sensor world. The IoT sensors applications in wireless/ automatic communication systems dominates the wired systems in commercial sector application such as smart farming system, environmental monitoring, smart parking, metering systems and many other applications.

RAPID DEVELOPMENT OF CONNECTED VEHICLES:

A connected car is a car with internet access, connected by a wireless local area network or dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) radios. The demand of connected car has been rising exponentially due to its advantages such as voice commands and hands-free controls, Bluetooth, 4g Wi-Fi hotspots, road side assistance, traffic, safety and collision warnings, parking apps, navigation, leave alerts & text alerts, real-time weather, real-time traffic and others. The devices used in connected cars are having IoT sensors to detect the command or to provide the information on real-time basis.

OPPORTUNITIES: Global IoT Sensor Market

GOVERNMENT INTIATIVES TOWARDS IOT APPLICATIONS:

Although the innovation cost is more, still many of the industries are still innovating them, and this number is enhancing day by day. This deployment of IoT sensor is rapidly catching up worldwide.

When the appropriate considerations are made in the design process, an IoT sensor can have a positive influence on the overall reliability of the equipment involved. Long-lasting sensors have different applications which can equal a substantial cost saving with the reduction in downtime and man-hours as well as a reduction in waste management in food and beverages

INCREASING ADOPTION OF IOT BY SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ORGANIZATIONS:

In recent years the small & medium scale business organizations have increased their concern towards security, real-time information and many more. IoT sensors have helped the logistics industry by providing the real-time information about the vehicle, health of the engine, security to the vehicle etc. which has led to smart delivery of goods & transport. It has been observes that IoT has been an important part of Biotechnology industry, manufacturing, telecommunication industry & many more.

This clearly states that the small & medium scale business are adopting IoT in a very fast pace which is increasing the spending as the number of small & medium scale business in quantitative terms are much more than large scale business which indicates a huge proportion of business organizations (specifically small & medium) is moving towards IoT. This results in huge demand for IoT sensors to manage the needs of organizations.

CHALLENGES: Global IoT Sensor Market

LACK OF ATTENUATION AND BANDWIDTH:

The global IoT sensors deployment is enhancing rapidly, in many cases the lack of bandwidth connectivity is fluctuating, for this reason organization and authorities require ensuring that the investment in solutions will bring a long-term financial benefit and operability. Whilst there has been rapid adoption of smartphones in the region, remote areas can sometimes offer only limited power networks. For agricultural IoT deployments, where networks are required to cover hectares of connectivity, farmland greenhouses, and power issues need to be addressed.

