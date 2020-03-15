Global Photo Kiosk Market Size, Projections, SWOT Analysis and Forecast by 2024

A photo kiosk is an interactive kiosk found in many drugstores, discount stores, and grocery stores. Photo kiosks have a number of different features, but most offer the convenience of submitting photos to be printed, or for resizing or enlarging photos. A photo kiosk offers speed and convenience, but often at a slightly higher price than printing photos at home or online.

A Photo Kiosk or Photo printing kiosk is an interactive kiosk which allows users to print pictures from their digital images. With rapid growth in digital cameras and camera phones, the photo industry has not remained the same as it was about 10 years ago. Today people are shooting pictures at a frantic pace and they have more photos to print in a month than what they used to do in 2 to 3 years. Naturally, this has propelled the demand for self-service kiosks where customers can get the print outs quickly at affordable prices.

The photo kiosk market is growing fast since its appearance. The Southeast Asia market volume of photo kiosk is mostly related to downstream demand. The appeal of the Picture Kiosk is universal. Almost everyone takes pictures, and more people are using their smartphones and tablets for their pictures than ever before. Photo kiosks aren’t just for pharmacies anymore. Historically, many of these units have been placed in pharmacies and drug stores. However, the size of the pie is growing and we are seeing a much wider interest are occurring in non-traditional locations like electronic stores, college bookstores, UPS-type shipping centers, gift shops, grocery and convenience stores, hospitals, scrapbook stores, tourist attractions and hotel lobbies.

