Global Power Bank Market to Reach $19,404.2 Million by 2025

The global power bank market was valued at $16,338.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $19,404.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2019 to 2025. The global power bank market is expected to witness considerable growth due to reduced cost of power banks and use of solar and hydrogen cells in power banks. The power bank industry is projected to witness significant growth, especially in the emerging economies, owing to increase in adoption of smartphones and other wearable electronics, which further propel the market growth.

Power bank is a portable consumer durable containing a rechargeable battery, which can be used for charge mobile phones and tablets. Lithium ion (Li-ion) and lithium polymer (Li-polymer) are the two most common types of batteries used in power banks, with the former witnessing higher demand. Li-ion batteries exhibit various characteristics such as high energy density and low cost. However, the efficiency of Li-ion batteries decreases with time even when not in use.

The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed significant rise in the usage of power banks. This trend has encouraged China manufacturers to launch low-priced, high-end power banks. For instance, Xiaomi to introduce a wide range of power banks along with its smartphone offerings. Furthermore, massive sales of smartphones in China and India is the key factor boosting the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, power bank manufacturers have focused on tapping the potential in these countries by offerings customer-centric products. Besides, prominent presence of top industry players in Japan and China and their increased focus on developing low-cost wireless products boost the growth of the global power bank market.

The key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Anker, Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi Corporation, Intex, Zagg Inc., GP Batteries, Xtrom, and Lenovo Group Ltd. These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Analyst Review:

Power banks are portable chargers, which are equipped with a circuit to control power flow. Rapid demand for compact electronic devices equipped with rechargeable batteries such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops has boosted the growth of the global power bank market. In addition, advent of 4G network and consistent use of internet services have made these devices more power-demanding, which in turn is attributed to the high demand of power banks.

North America is one of the key contributors to the power bank market in terms of revenue, owing to in the growing need for smartphones and tablets across various industry verticals. In addition, increase in user base of smartphones and tablets globally drives the growth of the power bank market. Moreover, technological advancements such as use of solar cell and hydrogen cells in power banks are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market in North America. In addition, introduction of advanced technology such as digital watches is anticipated to boost the demand for power banks in future, thereby propelling the market growth.

