Global Smart Labels Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2024

This comprehensive Smart Labels Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A smart label is an item identification slip that contains more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common enhancements in smart labels are EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags, etc.

The global smart labels market has witnessed an increase in adoption in the packaging industry, owing to the ability to provide a detailed information to the customers about products with the use of digital technology and smart devices. In addition, increase in demand for global smart labels market is driven by its ability to provide real-time visibility of the product and rise in demand for effective anti-theft devices, owing to security concerns. Moreover, significant rise in consolidated industries and technological advancements associated with the use in various applications, such as healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, logistics, retail inventory, food and beverages, and others, have further boosted the growth of global smart labels market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Labels market will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12900 million by 2024, from US$ 5050 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Checkpoint Systems (CCL)

Avery Dennison

Sato Holdings Corporation

Tyco Sensormatic

Smartrac

SES (imagotag)

Zebra

Fujitsu

Honeywell

TAG Company

Paragon ID

Century

Pricer

Alien Technology

Invengo Information Technology

Multi-Color Corporation

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

Segmentation by product type:

EAS Labels

RFID Labels

Sensing Labels

Electronic Shelf Labels

NFC Tags

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Logistic

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Labels consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Labels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Labels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Labels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Labels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

