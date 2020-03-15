Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is an automated telephony system technology that interacts with the callers, gathers the required information and routes the calls to the particular appropriate recipient.

With the modern, sophisticated IVR systems, you can gather the input and responses through spoken words with the voice recognition. Conversations are either pre-recorded or generated audio which assists, directs, or guides customers automatically without a live operator.

Within these interactions, clients can communicate by using either the touch-tone keypad selection or voice telephone input. The responses take the form of voice, call- back or any other related media.

IVR software enables an organization to use prerecorded greetings or menu options that a customer can access through a phone keypad. Advanced IVR systems may include speech recognition software to enable a customer to communicate with a computer. Many companies have augmented or replaced IVR systems with automated speech recognition technologies that enable callers to speak their requests instead of punching numbers into their phones. These voice recognition systems can frustrate callers if the system doesn’t recognize a caller’s questions.

The Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant players mainly distributed in U.S. The players in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. USA takes the market share of 41.69% in 2017, followed by Europe with 26.01%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a CAGR of 14.34%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market will According to this study, over the next five years the Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market will register a 12.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2480 million by 2024, from US$ 1250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Small Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt,South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

8X8, Inc. (US)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (US)

Convergys Corporation (US)

Avaya Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Connect First (US)

West Corporation (US)

Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

IVR Lab (US)

Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US)

24/7 Customer, Inc. (US)

InContact Inc. (US)

NewVoiceMedia (UK)

Five9, Inc. (US)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

