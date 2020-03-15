Global Switching Mode Power Supply Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Switching Mode Power Supply Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 164 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A switched-mode power supply (switching-mode power supply, switch-mode power supply, switched power supply, SMPS, or switcher) is an electronic power supply that incorporates a switching regulator to convert electrical power efficiently. Like other power supplies, an SMPS transfers power from a DC or AC source (often mains power) to DC loads, such as a personal computer, while converting voltage and current characteristics.

Unlike a linear power supply, the pass transistor of a switching-mode supply continually switches between low-dissipation, full-on and full-off states, and spends very little time in the high dissipation transitions, which minimizes wasted energy. Ideally, a switched-mode power supply dissipates no power. Voltage regulation is achieved by varying the ratio of on-to-off time. In contrast, a linear power supply regulates the output voltage by continually dissipating power in the pass transistor. This higher power conversion efficiency is an important advantage of a switched-mode power supply. Switched-mode power supplies July also be substantially smaller and lighter than a linear supply due to the smaller transformer size and weight.

In application, Switching Mode Power Supply downstream is wide and recently Switching Mode Power Supply has acquired increasing significance in various fields of LED industry, medical equipment, mobile phone chargers, automobiles, consumer electronics and others. Globally, the Switching Mode Power Supply market is mainly driven by growing demand for Consumer Electronics which accounts for nearly 52% of total downstream consumption of Switching Mode Power Supply.

According to this study, over the next five years the Switching Mode Power Supply market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28200 million by 2024, from US$ 24500 million in 2019

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Switching Mode Power Supply consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Switching Mode Power Supply market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Switching Mode Power Supply manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Switching Mode Power Supply with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Switching Mode Power Supply submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

