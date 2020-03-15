Global Telehealth Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Forecast 2025 – Key Players are Cerner Corporation, GE, Honeywell, McKesson, Ergotron, Medtronic, InstaMD, Medvivo Group Ltd, Philips, Philips Healthcare SL, USARAD Holdings Inc., Bosch

Global Telehealth market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Reports introduces a top to bottom evaluation of the Telehealth including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. This report contains a chapter on the on the Telehealth market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

The Global Telehealth Market has accounted for USD 3.1 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Market Segments

Based on region, the market split into

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa, and

South America

The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to the rising pool of elderly population and chronic disease patient pool. Telehealth will help to U.S. healthcare model to shift from episodic model to dynamic continuous monitoring, leading to betterment of healthcare.

The market, by hardware, split into

Telehealth monitors and

monitoring devices

The monitoring devices sub segment is further classified by device type into blood pressure meters, blood glucose meters, weight scale, pulse oximeters, peak flow meters, ECG monitors and other devices.

Based on deployment, split into

web-based,

on premise, and

cloud-based

The market by end user split into

providers,

payers, and

patients

The software market split into

integrated and

standalone software

The services market split into

remote monitoring,

real-time, and

store and send

Top Competitors of Market

Cerner Corporation,

GE,

Honeywell,

McKesson,

Ergotron,

Medtronic,

InstaMD,

Medvivo Group Ltd,

Philips,

Philips Healthcare SL,

USARAD Holdings Inc.,

Bosch,

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH,

Vitaphone GmbH,

Siemens,

Siemens Healthineers,

Cisco,

Cisco Systems France,

SnapMD,

Tunstall Healthcare (UK),

Tunstall Healthcare,

Teladoc Health,

American Well,

BioTelemetry, Inc,

Aerotel Medical Systems,

InTouch Health,

InTouch Technology Inc.,

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., and others

Major Key Points in TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Overview

Drivers

Restraints

OPPORTUNITIES

CHALLENGES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

premium insights

Global Telehealth Market, by Geography

Market, by Geography company profiles

