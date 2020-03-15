Global Timing Belt Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2024 by Key Players

This report studies the Timing Belt market. Timing belt is a synthetic rubber belt, which reinforced with fiber cords. It is a ribbed belt placed in a specific configuration along one side of automobile engine to keep crank and camshafts timed properly. When the engine is on, the crankshaft converts linear energy from the pistons into rotational energy. The rotating wheel drives the timing belt and eventually the timing belt drives the two camshaft opens and closes the engine’s valves to allow air and gas in and out of the engine. If the timing belt does not work well, the pistons and valves may collide, so drivers should replace timing belt regularly.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading five companies in the market are Gates, Continental, BANDO, DAYCO and Tsubakimoto, together occupying about 40% market share in 2016. Other major manufacturers in the market are Forbo, Hutchinson, OPTIBELT, Bosch, Mitsuboshi, Timken, Schaeffler, Habasit, ACDelco, SKF, Megadyne, Federal-Mogul, Wuxi Belt, DRB, Ningbo Jiebao, Shanghai Wutong, Ningbo Fulong and Zhejiang Kaiou etc.

Request a Sample of The Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/265169

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for timing belt. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of new entrants and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, timing belt market will still be a market of fierce competition.

According to this study, over the next five years the Timing Belt market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3270 million by 2024, from US$ 2720 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Timing Belt business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Timing Belt market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Timing Belt value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Rubber Belt

PU Belt

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gates

Continental

BANDO

DAYCO

Tsubakimoto

Forbo

Hutchinson

OPTIBELT

Bosch

Mitsuboshi

Timken

Schaeffler

Habasit

ACDelco

SKF

Megadyne

Federal-Mogul

Wuxi Belt

DRB

Ningbo Jiebao

Shanghai Wutong

Ningbo Fulong

Zhejiang Kaiou

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Browse The report: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-timing-belt-market-growth-2019-2024

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Timing Belt consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Timing Belt market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Timing Belt manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Timing Belt with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Timing Belt submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]