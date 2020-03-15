Global UV-LED Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast by 2024 – Market Research Report 2019

Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor devices, which canconvert the energy from an electric current into light. UV-LED is a kind of LED. Below the visible spectrum lies a band of wavelengths called ultraviolet (UV). Ranging from 100 to 400 nm, the radiation can effectively be used to sterilization, perform forensic analysis, cure materials and disinfect water, among many other applications.

With new application area is developing in this industry, the UV-LED industry has already into flourish period, the UV-LED industry reached a production of approximately 2992.82 K units in 2011, and the production reached 16149.3 K units in 2015. The global UV-LED industry reached a revenue of approximately 32.24 M USD in 2011, and the revenue reached 135.85 M USD in 2015.

Request a Sample of The Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/265034

At present, the production companies focus on Japan, it will reached a production volume of approximately 8828.93 K units in 2016, and the production volume share is 46.23%, and the secondary production region is USA, it will reached a production volume of 4544.95 K units in 2016, and the production volume share is 23.80%.

The global UV-LED market will reached a revenue of approximately 150.06 M USD in 2016, and is expected to reach 292.48 M USD in 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the UV-LED market will register a 9.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 290 million by 2024, from US$ 170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in UV-LED business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of UV-LED market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the UV-LED value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

UV-A LED

UV-B LED

UV-C LED

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Curing

Analytic Tools

Sterilization and Disinfection

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nichia

SETi

Seoul Viosys

Crystal IS

Semileds

DOWA Electronics

Philips Lumileds

LG Innotek

NIKKISO

ConvergEver

HexaTech

Epistar

Epileds

HPL

Rayvio

Qingdao Jason

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Browse The report: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-uv-led-market-growth-2019-2024

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global UV-LED consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of UV-LED market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global UV-LED manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the UV-LED with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of UV-LED submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]