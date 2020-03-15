Growth of AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

An AC current transformer (CT) is a transformer that is used to produce an alternating current (AC) in its secondary which is proportional to the AC current in its primary. Current transformers, together with voltage transformers (VTs) or potential transformers (PTs), which are designed for measurement, are known as instrument transformers.

The Current Transformer ( C.T. ), is a type of “instrument transformer” that is designed to produce an alternating current in its secondary winding which is proportional to the current being measured in its primary.

Although China have the largest Capacity in the word, but China concentrate on low-end products, so Europe got the highest revenue.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China, North America and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. The global market for AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters is expected to reach about 2198.15 M USD by 2021 from 1855.16 M USD in 2016.

AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters can be classified as two types, such as Pin and Wire. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 46.02% of the AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters market is Residential, 33.41% is Industry, 20.57% divided among others in 2016. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent requirementsï¼Œthese industries will need more AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters. So, AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters has a huge market potential in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Output by pin

Output by wire

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt,South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

VAC

Falco

JandD Electronics Co.,Ltd

Shenke

Hioki

Crompton Instruments

Accuenergy

Omega

Electrohms

Yuanxing

Oswell

Electromagnetic Industries LLP

Flex-Core

Nanjing Zeming Electronic Co.,Ltd



Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters market by identifying its various subsegments.

market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

