Growth of Benefits Administration Software Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Benefits Administration Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

This report studies the Benefits Administration Software market, Benefits administration is the process of establishing, maintaining, and managing benefits for the employees of an organization. Employee benefits typically include medical insurance, pension plans, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), vacation time, sick time, and maternity leave. Numerous vendors offer software that can assist benefits administrators.

A good benefits administration program creates and maintains an enrolment profile for every employee, keeping track of information such as the date hired, marital status, number of dependents, total hours worked, and attendance records. The program offers flexibility, taking into account special employee needs, part-time and temporary hires, and changes in government regulations. The benefits administration program can function in tandem with tax preparation software, ensuring that all allowable deductions are taken and maintaining detailed records for reference in case of an audit.

Benefits Administration Software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present with the share of 57.06% in 2017.

Benefits Administration Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 48.23% of the global total in 2017.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Benefits Administration Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 57.82% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 15.99%.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/545254

According to this study, over the next five years the Benefits Administration Software market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1030 million by 2024, from US$ 650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Benefits Administration Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Benefits Administration Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Benefits Administration Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt,South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Benefits-Administration-Software-Market-Growth-Status-and-Outlook-2019-2024.html

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ADP

Workday

WEX Health

Benefitfocus

bswift

Namely

Zenefits

Paycom

EmpowerHR/Pay

Ceridian

PlanSource

Paycor

Gusto

BambooHR

BreatheHR

Zane Benefits

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/545259

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Benefits Administration Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Benefits Administration Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Benefits Administration Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Benefits Administration Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Benefits Administration Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook