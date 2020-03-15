Hearing Aid Dehumidifier Market Technology Growth and Opportunities 2018 – 2028

Moisture can adversely affect the functioning of a hearing aid. The source of moisture, which can damage the hearing aid, can be humidity in the environment or sweat. No matter how careful one is to keep the hearing aid away from water, the device can still be affected due to moisture from many other sources. People using hearing aids in the coastal regions or other wet regions have to in particular ensure that they keep the hearing aid dry to avoid damages. Hearing aid dehumidifiers are devices that are used to dry the hearing aids.

A hearing aid dehumidifier is a device used to remove moisture from the hearing aid to ensure proper functioning. Besides, regular use of hearing aid dehumidifiers reduces the need for frequent repairs and associated expenses. The hearing aid dehumidifiers can be either electronic or non-electronic. The hearing aid needs to be placed without the battery into the hearing aid dehumidifier overnight or as directed by the manufacturer to ensure removal of moisture from the device. Most of these hearing aid dehumidifiers are small and portable and can be carried along.

Hearing aids dehumidifier is an essential device to be used along with the hearing aids. Thus, the growth of hearing aids dehumidifiers market is highly dependent on the growth of the hearing aids market. With the flourishing growth of the hearing aids market, especially in Europe and North America, there is a significant potential for the growth of the hearing aids dehumidifiers market. Some of the hearing aid dehumidifiers in the market include Quest PerfectDry LUX, Dry and Store Global II, DryDome, and Super Dri-Aid.

Factors Driving and Hampering the Growth of the Hearing Aid Dehumidifier Market

Technological advancements in the hearing aids or assistive listening devices as well the growth of the hearing aids market will drive the demand for and growth of the hearing aid dehumidifier market. Besides, it is very essential for every hearing aid user to ensure that the hearing aid is dry for proper functioning and to reduce the chances of damage. Other factors such as heavy duty industrial noise also leads to hearing impairment in the workers and in the people in the vicinity, which surge the demand for hearing aids and in turn drive the growth of the hearing aids dehumidifier market. However, the non-electronic hearing aid dehumidifier takes a long time to the complete drying process, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market to some extent.

Use of Non-electronic Hearing Aid Dehumidifiers

Non-electronic hearing aid dryers are inexpensive and can either be disposed or can be reactivated for reuse. These hearing aid humidifiers do not require the need of electricity or battery. Some of the non-electronic hearing aid dehumidifiers include Hal-Hen Super Dri-Aid, Dry Caddy Dry kit and Acu-Life Dri-Eze. Although they are cost effective and potential products, the time taken to dry the hearing aid may take overnight. If the hearing aid is battery operated the device must be dehumidified using electric hearing aid dehumidifiers, as less time is required to dry the electric hearing aid dehumidifiers.

Adults the Promising End-use Segment in the Hearing Aid Dehumidifiers Market

Since the largest hearing aids market is in Europe it is also the largest market for the hearing aid dehumidifiers market. This is because the hearing aid dehumidifiers is an essential device that is used along with the hearing aid to ensure its proper functioning. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market has a potential to grow due to the rate of the aging population in the region that is prone to hearing impairment.

Regional Market Outlook

