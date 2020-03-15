Heated Wiper Blade Systems Market: The low cost of the product and easy installation have facilitated the adoption

The heated wiper blade system enables the wipers to melt and clear the snow on the windshield and provide a clear vision at all times. The heated wiper blade system consists of a heating coil within the wiper blade, or a heated nozzle, to reduce the formation of frost on the windshield.

Rising demand for windscreen cleaning technologies and optimal vision of the road is driving the demand for heated wiper blade systems. Increase in spending power of consumer and rise in awareness about improved visibility and safety are driving the heated wiper blade systems market. Premium and luxury automakers, such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, are offering the heated wiper blade system as OE fitment in the models manufactured in Europe, as a product differentiator, compelling other automakers to incorporate this feature. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for heated wiper blade system.

Automakers such as Vauxhall are offering a heated windscreen, which effectively prevents the formation of frost, thus eliminating the need for heated wiper blade systems. Therefore, a rise in the trend of heated windscreen is projected to restrain the heated wiper blade systems market.

The global heated wiper blade systems market can be segmented based on component, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. In terms of component, the global heated wiper blade systems market can be classified into wiper blade, control module, and sensor. The heated wiper blade system employs the winter wiper blades that are sturdier than conventional wiper blades.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59982

Based on vehicle type, the global heated wiper blade systems market can be classified into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is estimated to hold a major share of the market due to higher production volume of passenger vehicles. Commercial vehicles, such as freight trucks, encounter severe cold weather in Canada and Nordic countries. The effective working of heated wiper blade system is boosting their preference among commercial vehicles.

Based on sales channel, the global heated wiper blade systems market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. Heated wiper blade systems are being increasingly fitted in the aftermarket channel. The low cost of the product and easy installation have facilitated the adoption of the heated wiper blade system in the aftermarket. The OEM segment is expected to expand at a high growth rate owing to the rising number of automakers offering the heated wiper blade system as an OE feature.

Get TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=59982

Based on region, the global heated wiper blade systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, and Rest of World. North America is expected to lead the global heated wiper blade systems market owing to a large number of registered vehicles on road and high aftermarket preference of heated wiper blade systems. Severe winter conditions in Europe have led the region to hold a significant share of the global heated wiper blade systems market.

Key players operating in the global heated wiper blade systems market are Valeo, TRICO, Robert Bosch GmbH, CrystalClearBlades.Com, W.N. Miller Company, Inc., and US Safety Solutions, LLC.