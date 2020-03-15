HVDC Transmission Market Research On Huge Growth 2019 to 2025; With Key Companies Siemens, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nexans Sa, Nkt A/S, Hitachi Ltd., General Electric, ABB Ltd., ATCO Electric,

Developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations are the moves that the top players in HVDC Transmission market are making which in turn affect the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

HVDC Transmission Market accounted to USD 6.5 billion growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Key Competitors:

ABB Ltd.,

Siemens Ag,

General Electric,

Toshiba Corporation,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Nexans Sa,

Nkt A/S,

Hitachi Ltd.,

Schneider Electric,

Nr Electric Co., Ltd.,

Prysmian Group,

C-Epri Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd,

American Superconductor Corp.,

Transgrid Solutions Inc.,

Atco Electric Ltd.,

Double Engineering Company,

Hvdc Technologies Ltd.,

Eltek,

Ls Industrial Systems,

Origin Electric Co. Ltd.

among others.

Competitive Analysis:

HVDC Transmission Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Cost Effective for Long Distance Transmission

Concerns Regarding Fossil Fuel Power Plants Rising The Need For Remote Hydro/Wind Plants

Growing Popularity of Offshore Wind Farms

Not Economical for short distance

Required huge amount of cost

Complexity of Multi-Terminal Systems

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type the HVDC Transmission Market is segmented into:

Submarine HVDC Cable System,

HVDC Overhead Transmission System.

The HVDC overhead transmission system market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of components the HVDC Transmission Market is segmented into:

Converters,

Cables,

Harmonics Filters,

Converter Transformers.

The converters market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of power rating the HVDC Transmission Market is segmented into:

Below 500 MW,

501–1000 MW,

1001–1500 MW,

1501–2000 MW,

Above 2001 MW.

The 501-1000 MW market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of geography, HVDC Transmission Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

