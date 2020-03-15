HVDC Transmission System Market – Changing Demographics to Boost Infrastructure Spending

arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global HVDC Transmission System Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

HVDC Transmission System uses direct current for the bulk transmission of electrical power, in contrast with the more common alternating current (AC) systems. For long-distance transmission, HVDC systems may be less expensive and suffer lower electrical losses. For underwater power cables, HVDC avoids the heavy currents required to charge and discharge the cable capacitance each cycle. For shorter distances, the higher cost of DC conversion equipment compared to an AC system may still be justified, due to other benefits of direct current links.

Scope of the Report:

The increasing demand for cost-effective solutions for long distance power transmission and integration of VSC technology across grids to enable system security are the major factors that drives the HVDC transmission system market.

In Asia Pacific (APAC), China and India are the major contributors to the growth of the HVDC transmission system market due to the growing demand for power in these countries. Some other factors affecting the growth of the market in this region include aging power infrastructure, increase in power consumption pattern, economic uncertainties, and low carbon emission initiatives. High power quality along with reliable and stable power transmission are some of the key requirements in the power industry. This factor is driving the growth of the HVDC transmission market in the APAC region.

In China and India, high-power rating projects are more popular as it can supply more power for the huge population. While in Europe, most projects are the low-power rating projects and used for the new energy transmission like the wind energy.

Major players operating in the HVDC transmission market are ABB,Siemens,XD Group, NR Electric,GE Grid Solution, NKT, TBEA, etc. These Chinese players are rising faster through technology joint with the foreign players like ABB and Siemens. And the laters are also expanding their market through this method.

The worldwide market for HVDC Transmission System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 13500 million US$ in 2024, from 7650 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the HVDC Transmission System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

Siemens

XD Group

NR Electric

GE Grid Solution

NKT

TBEA

Xuji Group

Hitachi

Nexans

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Abengoa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High-power Rating Projects

Low power Rating Projects

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Overhead Transmission

Underground Transmission

Subsea Transmission

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe HVDC Transmission System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of HVDC Transmission System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of HVDC Transmission System in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the HVDC Transmission System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the HVDC Transmission System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, HVDC Transmission System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe HVDC Transmission System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global HVDC Transmission System Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global HVDC Transmission System Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America HVDC Transmission System by Country

Chapter Six: Europe HVDC Transmission System by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific HVDC Transmission System by Country

Chapter Eight: South America HVDC Transmission System by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa HVDC Transmission System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global HVDC Transmission System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global HVDC Transmission System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: HVDC Transmission System Market Forecast (2019-2024)

