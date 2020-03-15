Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Market Research Study for Forecast Period (2016-2026)

Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) is a cardiovascular medical device for temporarily improving cardiac function in human in life-threatening surgeries such as heart transplant, percutaneous coronary interventions and coronary artery bypass grafting. Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) is further used in cardiogenic shock and assisting left ventricular function. Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) consists two main components as, a double-lumen catheter with a distal end located inflatable bubble and a console that regulates the inflation and deflation of the balloon. Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) also improves the oxygen supply by increasing the blood flow to the coronary arteries and stabilize the patients with dysrhythmias and myocardial ischemia. The console manages the desired timing for balloon to inflate and deflate, which is filled by helium or carbon dioxide further helps in proper perfusion. The balloon inflates at the start of diastole and deflates before ventricular systole.

Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) Market: Drivers & Restraints

Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) market is a growing market due to technology advancements from conventional techniques. There is a significant increase in pharmaceutical companies and raised standards in research and development system. Rising number of cardiovascular disorders are the main factors supporting the use of intra-aortic balloon pump. Though high procedure cost and inflammatory risks during the insertion of the balloon pump are some factors hindering the market growth. Surviving in highly competitive market and individual’s inaccessibility to the multispecialty cardiac care centers are the main challenges to overcome. Whereas Innovations in different sizes of the device pertaining to the height of the patient has improved the adoption rate for intra-aortic balloon pump. Life style changes and increasing obese population are the root cause for highly impaired cardiovascular system. According to Hoschman et al. approximately 7.5% of the patients of acute myocardial infarction have cardiogenic shock complication and have a mortality rate of 70% to 80%.

Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) Market: Segmentation

Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) Market is classified on the basis of application, technology and geography.

Based on indication, the Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) market is segmented into the following:

Heart Transplant

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Impending Infarction

Cardiogenic Shock

Others (Septic Shock, Intraoperative pulsatile flow generation)

Based on condition, the Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) Market is segmented into the following:

Pre-operative

Intra-operative

Post-operative

Based on Balloon Size, the Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) Market is segmented into the following:

50cc

40cc

30cc

Based on End-User, the Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) Market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Cardiac Care Centers

Based on geography, the Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) Market is segmented into following:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa)

Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) Market: Overview

Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) market is expected to grow at a good pace. Significant increase in pharmaceutical companies and research institutions along with rise in usage of functional medical devices and growing adoption rate for Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) is expected to be the reason for market growth.The swift advancements in technology, many applications and growing base of research are some of the key factors to drive the growth of intra-aortic balloon pump market globally.Regions with high cardiovascular disorder prevalence is expected to expand at a higher CAGR compared to other parts of the world.

Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

North America contributes the maximum share in Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) market due to eating habits and other lifestyle changes. Eastern and Western Europe are expected to show a vital growth as the need for cure of heart ailments is on rise. With standard health care services in the country Japan with significant healthcare spending is expected to favour the market for intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP). Asia Pacific Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) Market is expected to gain traction for due to increase in healthcare expenditure. Amongst the Asian countries, China, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand and South Korea is expected to be more promising because of having large population over 50 years.

Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating global players in Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) Market. Teleflex Corporation, Arrow International Inc., Medtronic Inc., Abiomed Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Datascope Corp., Peter Schiff Enterprise, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG. KG., Knf Neuberger, Inc.,