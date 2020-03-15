Isononanoic Acid Market 2019: Demand, Manufacturing Process and Growth Outlook – OXEA, BASF, KH Neochem

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Isononanoic Acid Market Insights, Forecast To 2025” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

Isononanoic acid is a type of fatty acid with nine carbon atoms.

In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific held a major share of the global isononanoic acid market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period also. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in consumption of cosmetics and personal care products and rising preference for beauty products by people, especially in South Korea, Japan, and China, are major factors anticipated to fuel the demand for isononanoic acid in Asia Pacific in the next few years. China and India are expected to hold a major share of the Asia Pacific market for isononanoic acid during the forecast period. Europe and North America are anticipated to follow Asia Pacific between 2018 and 2026.

OXEA, BASF, KH Neochem,

Isononanoic Acid Market Segmented by Types:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Isononanoic Acid Market segmented by Applications:

Coating and Paint

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Metal Working Fluids

Lubricant

Plasticizer

Other Application

Global Isononanoic Acid Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Isononanoic Acid are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

