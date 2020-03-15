KOMBUCHA MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Kombucha Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

Kombucha Market 2018

Kombucha is a fermented drink that is popular as a functional beverage for its health benefits. It is prepared by fermenting sweetened tea with a culture of yeast and bacteria, known as a SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast).

The analysts forecast the global kombucha market to grow at a CAGR of 14.57% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global kombucha market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from kombucha available in the form of teas, RTD beverages, tonics, and drink mixes.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Kombucha Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Health-ade

• KeVita

• Millennium Products

• Reed’s

Other prominent vendors

• American Brewing Company

• Equinox Kombucha

• Healthy Brands Collective

• MOCU Health

• OREGONIC TONIC

• Love Kombucha

• Revive Kombucha

• Tonica Kombucha

• WILD TONIC

Market driver

• Consumer acceptance of fermented beverages and its usage as an alternative to soda

Market driver

Market challenge

• Issues associated with kombucha containing alcohol

Market challenge

Market trend

• Mergers and acquisition and strategic partnerships

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global probiotics market

• Global kombucha market

• Perception mapping

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type of kombucha

• Organic kombucha

• Non-organic kombucha

PART 07: Segmentation by distribution channel

• Hypermarkets and supermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Food and drink specialty stores

• Others

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Americas

• Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

• APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

• US

• UK

• Germany

• France

PART 10: Market drivers

• Health benefits of kombucha

• Availability of kombucha in different forms

• Consumer acceptance of fermented beverages and its usage as an alternative to soda

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

• Issues associated with kombucha containing alcohol

• Players facing lawsuits over false advertising claims

• Risk of side effects

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

• Mergers and acquisition and strategic partnerships

• Product launches

• Packaging innovations and increasing marketing initiatives

PART 15: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

• Health-ade

• KeVita

• Millennium Products

• Reed’s

Continued…..

