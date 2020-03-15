Latest Trends in Precision Farming/Agriculture Market 2019: QY Research

The Precision Farming/Agriculture market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Precision Farming/Agriculture.

This report focuses on Precision Farming/Agriculture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cement Kilns market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Market Breakdown by Type:

Automation & Control Systems

Sensing Devices

Antennas/Access Points

Software

System Integration & Consulting

Maintenance & Support

Managed Services

Assisted Professional Services

Market Breakdown by Application :

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Top Cosmetic Active Ingredient Players Covered in This report:

Agribotix LLC (U.S.)

Deere & Company (U.S.)

SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Leica Geosystems

Omnistar

Garmin International

Monsanto Company

We can provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

